Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 3 of Playoffs

Here are our picks for the top high school games of the week. The TSSAA Playoffs continue with a lot of schools from Middle Tennessee still playing.

Div I Class 1A – 6A are in their Quarterfinal games and Div II Class A, AA and AAA are in their Semifinal games this week.

Friday, November 18, 2022

Page (10-2) @ Nolensville (12-0)

These two teams played each other on October 7th this year. The Knights narrowly won this game in overtime 27-21. Page is looking for revenge and Nolensville wants to continue its historic season. This is one of the most important games for Williamson County schools this year.

Beech (11-1) @ Cane Ridge (11-1)

This is a great matchup between two schools that have had fantastic seasons so far. The Buccaneers and Ravens won their regions and have taken care of business in the first two games in this playoff run.

Blackman (10-2) @ Oakland (11-1)

The Patriots are looking to win their third straight state title. They take on Blackman who is a 6A Region 4 opponent. Earlier this season Oakland beat the Blaze 53-18.

Baylor (9-2) @ Brentwood Academy (9-2)

Brentwood Academy is looking to make its first appearance in the State Championship game since 2018. Their taking on a strong opponent in Baylor who has a nice win this year over Hendersonville who is a 6A school.

East Nashville (10-2) @ Smith County (11-1)

This is a rematch between the top two teams in 3A Region 5. Smith County took down the Eagles 15-14 which was their only loss in regional play. Whoever wins this game will face the winner of the Covington versus Dyersburg game.