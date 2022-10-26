Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 11

The high school football season is winding down. There are some huge games this weekend to keep an eye on that will change the landscape of the postseason.

Centennial (8-1) @ Brentwood (6-3)

Both teams have already clinched home-field advantage in this year’s postseason. This is senior night for the Bruins. For Williamson county, this game is all about bragging rights.

Mt. Juliet (7-2) @ Green Hill (6-3)

Mt. Juliet is 5-0 this year in Class 5A, Region 5. They are taking on Green Hill who is currently in third place in the region. The Hawks are coming off a two-game win streak on the road.

Nolensville (9-0) @ Franklin County (7-2)

This is a big game for Nolensville as they are having their best season in program history. If they beat Franklin County they will finish the season unbeaten. The Rebels are having a solid season as well as they are riding a 4 game-winning streak and are tied for 2nd place in the region.

Fayetteville (9-0) @ Eagleville (6-3)

Eagleville is one of Rutherford county’s teams that have fallen under the radar because they play in 1A. They started out the season 1-3 and have turned it around winning their last 5 games. They’re taking on the region’s top team at home which is Fayetteville. They have yet to take a loss this season. The Eagles could make a statement by taking them down just before the postseason begins. They will play on Thursday night.

East Nashville (8-1) @ Smith County (8-1)

East Nashville is coming off their 1st loss of the year last week losing to Riverdale. This is a showdown between Class 3A, Region 5’s top squads. They are both 3-0 in the region and this is a winner take all game in Carthage.