Our 8 Favorite Snow Day Stories

Andrea Hinds
Snow Day Jan 7, 2022
photo by Xristian Simon

From a snow cream recipe to snow day pictures, here are our favorite snow day stories.

City of Franklin
photo from City of Franklin

1Watch This: Drone Footage of Snow in Downtown Franklin

The City of Franklin shared a video of the downtown Franklin area after the snow. Read More.

snow day Jan 7
photo by CJ Gliver

210 Record-Breaking Winter Weather Events in Middle Tennessee

For many longtime middle Tennessee residents, the recent weather event might bring back memories of our big snow event from last February (or does anyone remember the major ice storm that occurred throughout the greater Nashville area in 1994?) It got us wondering about other significant winter weather events in the area. Read More

snow cream
Photo by Andrea Hinds

3How to Make Snow Cream

What is snow cream? Basically, it’s snow ice cream and many consider it a Southern thing. In the South, it’s not a “dessert” you can make very often, so now is a great time to try it! Read More.

Snow Day Jan 7, 2022
photo by Chasity Phillips

4Snow Day Photos

Here are some photos of the blanket of white that draped our area. Read More

Sugar Drop
photo from Sugar Drop

5How to Make Your Own Hot Chocolate

Enjoy this quick at-home hot chocolate recipe from Sugar Drop in Franklin. Read More

 

ice sculptures from Happy Hooligans
Photo from Happy Hooligans

68 Outdoor Snow Activities for Kids

There are so many ways to enjoy the snow: snowball fights, building snowmen and snow angels. When your children tire of the classics, bring in these artful and scientific play experiences. Read More.

Snow day
Stock Photo

7No Sled, No Problem – Check out These Alternatives

If you didn’t make it to the store in time to find a sled, we found a few alternatives that you probably already have at home. Read More.

Milk and Bread-Snow Storm

8Why the Rush to Buy Milk and Bread When Snow is Predicted?

Ever wonder why people rush to buy milk and bread when we receive a prediction of snow? Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

