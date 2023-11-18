Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Dr. Bob’s Holiday Meatballs

We are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.

Today, we are sharing a recipe for meatballs, that are sure to be a favorite.

Dr. Bob’s Holiday Meatballs

from Lee Rennick

These are my father’s recipe. Gourmet cooking was his hobby, and these meatballs were a huge hit at every potluck he took them to. When he moved to an over 55 community, they were often the first thing to be gone from the community potluck, no matter how many he made.

Meatball Ingredients

2 lbs ground beef

1 cup corn flakes, crumbled

1/2 cup dried parsley

2 eggs

2 Tbsp dried onions

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp pepper

1/3 cup catsup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine these ingredients and form into small meatballs, about one and 1/2 inches in diameter. Put parchment paper on a cookie sheet and place meatballs about 1/2 inch apart. Bake for 30 minutes.

Cranberry Sauce Ingredients

1 16 oz can of jellied cranberry sauce

1 12 oz bottle of chili sauce

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Heat ingredients on medium stirring frequently until cranberry sauce is melted and everything is well mixed. Put the meatballs in the cranberry sauce and serve warm

Makes about 48 meatballs