Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Crescent-Wrapped Cranberry and Brie

We are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.

Today, we are sharing a recipe for Crescent-Wrapped Cranberry and Brie, a recipe that can be used for all sorts of holiday parties.

Crescent-Wrapped Cranberry and Brie

from Pillsbury

Ingredients

1 Apple

8 Grape clusters, small seedless red or green

1 Pear

1 Egg

3 tbsp Berry cranberry sauce or cranberry chutney, whole

1 tbsp Pecans

1 can Pillsbury crescent rolls, refrigerated

1 (8 oz) brie cheese, round

For this recipe, you can use crescent rolls or a dough sheet and you’ll be placing the brie cheese and cranberry sauce on the dough and wrapping the dough around to create a gorgeous holiday treat. Get the full, detailed recipe from Pillsbury.

