Our 10 Most Read Stories of 2021

As 2022 begins, we take a look back at the most-read stories of the year. These are the 10 most-read stories on Williamson Source in 2021.

1Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More.

Philip Carr

2Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Published August 13, 2021

Phil Valentine passed away after several weeks hospitalized with COVID-19. Read More.

3IRS Issues Information on Second Round of Economic Impact Payments

Published January 7, 2021

The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing a second round of Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as stimulus payments. Read More.

Cumberland Caverns

410 Tennessee Caves to Visit

Published April 23, 2021

Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves? While you can’t enter all of these caves; there are many that you can and they offer beautiful, unique experiences. Some of them are even home to rare and protected wildlife. Read More.

The Factory at Franklin
Rendering of The Factory at Franklin from Holladay Properties

5Developers Purchase The Factory in Franklin to Create a “Little City”

Published October 1, 2021

The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million and are investing much more into the former stove factory to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More.

receiving a vaccine

6How Many Williamson County Residents Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine?

Here is a look at the percentage of Williamson County residents who have received first and second doses. Read More.

trader joe's coming soon franklin tn
photo by Donna Vissman

7Latest Updates on Opening of Trader Joe’s in Franklin

Published June 4, 2021

Trader Joe’s opened at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. Read More.

Dave Ramsey
photo from Redfin.com

8Dave Ramsey’s Franklin Home For Sale

Published February 23, 2021

Dave Ramsey listed his Franklin home for over $15 million. Read More.

storyville gardens coming soon

9Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville

Published June 29, 2021

In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More.

Featured Playlist

10Playlist of the Week: Top 100 Songs of Yacht Roc

Here is a stab at the Top 100 Songs of Yacht Rock — not necessarily in rank order, with a few more added for honorable mention. Read More.

