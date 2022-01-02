Our 10 Most Read Stories of 2021

As 2022 begins, we take a look back at the most-read stories of the year. These are the 10 most-read stories on Williamson Source in 2021.
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More.
Published August 13, 2021
Phil Valentine passed away after several weeks hospitalized with COVID-19. Read More.
Published January 7, 2021
The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing a second round of Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as stimulus payments. Read More.
Published April 23, 2021
Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves? While you can’t enter all of these caves; there are many that you can and they offer beautiful, unique experiences. Some of them are even home to rare and protected wildlife. Read More.
Published October 1, 2021
The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million and are investing much more into the former stove factory to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More.
Here is a look at the percentage of Williamson County residents who have received first and second doses. Read More.
Published June 4, 2021
Trader Joe’s opened at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. Read More.
Published February 23, 2021
Dave Ramsey listed his Franklin home for over $15 million. Read More.
Published June 29, 2021
In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More.
Here is a stab at the Top 100 Songs of Yacht Rock — not necessarily in rank order, with a few more added for honorable mention. Read More.