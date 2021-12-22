Our 10 Favorite Christmas Movies

10 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Several turning points in the Harry Potter saga take place in this film as the group of friends struggle with love and loss as the threat of Voldemort finally becomes very real. But in the middle of the movie is the Yule Ball, with a very funny bit where Professor McGonagall is teaching Harry’s friend Ron how to dance. And Hermione Granger cleans up real nice and shows herself to be a lovely young woman in her beautiful ball gown. Alan Rickman delves deeper into Snape and Chis Columbus takes back the reigns on the films, which he then holds on to until the end.