Otaku Ramen Sets Grand Opening Date for Franklin Location

Otaku Ramen is thrilled to announce the opening of our long-awaited expansion into Franklin with a new location in The Factory. A grand opening will be held on Saturday, February 10th at 11 am.

The service model of this unit will be enhanced counter service, providing guests with Otaku’s namesake “Fun Fast Loud Hospitality.” The Franklin menu will feature snacks like Otaku’s famous Hot Chicken Bun, Ramen like the namesake #1 TN Tonkotsu, and a new drink menu including beer, sake, batch cocktails, frozen drinks, and Boba.

Otaku Franklin will provide walk-in seating, to-go, and delivery orders Monday- Sunday from 11 am-9 pm, along with Happy Hour specials every day from 4-6 pm.

“We are so excited to be a part of the new Franklin Factory. I grew up coming here as a child, so this place has amazing memories. Making new memories for Franklin locals is what we live for,” said Owner Sarah Gavigan.

“Otaku has played a major role in creating a richly diverse restaurant scene in Middle Tennessee. Their new location at The Factory has been widely anticipated over the past year, and we’re excited to celebrate with Sarah and her team as they open their doors and officially join our community here in Franklin,” said Allen Arender, Partner & Senior Vice President of Development at Holladay Properties.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin.