Osso VR Appoints Local Orthopedic Surgeon to Advisory Board

Osso VR, the leading virtual reality-based surgical training company, announces Dr. Cory Calendine, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, has officially joined the company’s Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Calendine’s extensive experience in arthroplasty and advanced surgical technologies provides Osso VR and its executive team a valuable resource to accelerate the development of the company’s leading surgical training platform.

Dr. Calendine is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon specializing in both traditional and robotic total joint arthroplasty. He received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, completed a residency in orthopaedic surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and did his fellowship training in adult reconstruction of the hip and knee at the world-renowned Anderson Orthopaedic Research Institute in Alexandria, Virginia.

“I am humbled and honored to be joining the Osso VR advisory board. Osso VR is on the cutting edge of surgical training technology and is producing world changing technology at a truly global scale. In addition, the team has such a warm, fun-loving culture. At the end of the day, I was drawn not just to their technology and culture, but also to their mission of democratizing global access to the latest surgical techniques, something that I am extremely passionate about and proud to be a part of.” said Dr. Cory Calendine, M.D.

Osso VR’s surgical training technology provides on-demand, immersive experiences that are effective, repeatable and measurable to help surgeons reach proficiency with new procedures and devices. The platform has become integral to surgical training programs worldwide and is currently used by thousands of surgeons each month in 20+ leading teaching hospitals and over 15 top medical device companies in over 20 countries.

“I’ve admired the work of Dr. Calendine for years, and I am humbled that he’s joined our advisory board team to continue driving our technology and VR surgical adoption throughout the globe. Innovation in healthcare is not just about developing new technology but also how you communicate about that technology. Dr. Calendine is reshaping the way we are thinking about communication partially through his innovative use of social media to educate healthcare professionals and the public on the value of emerging medical technologies.” said Justin Barad, MD, CEO and co-founder of Osso VR. “Dr. Calendine not only brings his unique expertise to Osso VR, but he also has a passion for democratizing healthcare which is a core part of our mission.”

For more information, visit www.ossovr.com.

About Osso VR

Osso VR is an award-winning, clinically validated surgical training platform designed for medical device companies and practicing surgeons of all skill levels. Using cinema quality VR, the scalable platform offers a realistic, hands-on training environment that leads to real world performance gains and ultimately improved patient outcomes. Osso VR is the first training platform to incorporate assessment into its modules, objectively measuring the trainee’s knowledge of steps, level of accuracy and overall efficiency throughout the procedure providing a benchmark for proficiency.

Led by UCLA and Harvard trained orthopedic surgeon Justin Barad, MD, the Osso VR team has a deep background in clinical care, medical technology, and VR development. To learn more, visit www.ossovr.com.