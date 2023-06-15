Orman Selected as Poplar Grove Middle Principal

Franklin, TN – Dr. John Paul (J.P.) Orman has been selected as the Principal at Poplar Grove Middle School, announced Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden. Dr. Orman will replace Dr. Chris Treadway, who is moving to Tullahoma City Schools on July 1.

“With nine years of experience as assistant principal at PGMS, there is no one more capable or ready to take on this leadership role,” Snowden said. “Dr. Orman has helped to lead the school through challenging circumstances as well as exciting changes. His focus on the whole child, including academics, the arts, innovative program offerings, and social and emotional well-being, provides students with the tools, experience, and knowledge they need to succeed in high school and beyond.”

“This will be the start of my 10th year at PGMS, and I could not be more thrilled to start in this new role,” Orman said. “Poplar Grove has a rich history and reputation for success, and I am honored to be part of our past and future. I look forward to partnering with families and supporting our students, faculty, and community.”

Dr. Orman will begin work immediately with district administrators in the hiring process for the new assistant principal.

Dr. Orman holds a Doctorate in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change and a Master’s degree in School Leadership from Lipscomb University and an undergraduate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Middle Tennessee State University.