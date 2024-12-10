Don’t miss the original play, Baking Spirits Bright, at Summit High starting December 12.

Written by SHS senior Olive Elston, senior Missy Hoggard and SHS theater director Annie Rice, the show follows a big city girl as she comes home to a small town to escape the hassles of city life. While home, she rekindles an old flame during a baking competition.

Tickets are available online for $8 each. The dates and times of each performance are listed below. Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill.

Thursday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email