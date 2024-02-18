Orange & White Game Set For April 13 In Limited Capacity Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 14, 2024 – Tennessee football will culminate its spring with the 2024 Orange & White Game at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13 in Neyland Stadium, which will be at a significantly limited capacity of approximately 10,000 fans due to construction.

Construction continues on the stadium’s south end, west side and upper north end as part of the historic Neyland Stadium renovation project.

Tickets for the Orange & White Game go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Admission to the game is $10 for non-premium seats and $15 for the Lower West Club. All proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. Tickets will be sold in donor rank order beginning with season ticket holders. Season ticket holders will receive more information on how to purchase tickets, as well as parking availability, from the Tennessee Fund and UT Athletic Ticket Office beginning the week of Feb. 19.

Fans in attendance will enter through Gate 21 on the stadium’s northwest side. Gate 21 will open at 11:30 a.m., and the stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

Vol Village will open at 11 a.m. and feature food trucks, an appearance by the Spirit Squad and VFL Sterl The Pearl, sponsor activations and fun activities for all ages. The Vol Village Music Festival returns this year with live bands on stage in Lot 9 prior to kickoff and following the spring game leading up to the start of Tennessee’s baseball contest against LSU at 5:30 p.m. in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. No ticket is required for Vol Village.

The Orange & White Game will air live on SEC Network+ and across all Vol Network radio affiliates.

Big screens will be stationed in Lot 9 and the amphitheater outside Gate 21 for fans to watch the Orange & White Game live, as well as the Vols’ baseball game versus LSU.

On-campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m. on gameday. Season ticket holders will receive information regarding on-campus parking availability. Free parking will be available at Ag Campus with shuttles to and from. Free parking will also be offered at the White Avenue and 11th Street parking garages. Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed from Lake Loudoun Blvd. to Cumberland Ave.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News