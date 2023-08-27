Opryland’s Fall Events to Return with Brand New Experiences

As the weather cools down and the color of leaves begins to change, Gaylord Opryland Resort is ready to celebrate the season with loads of fall fun for the entire family. From September 8 through October 29, the resort will be hosting a full lineup of Goblins & Giggles programming inclusive of live entertainment, brand-new family-friendly events, seasonal activities and more. The world-class property also offers extraordinary settings including its three atriums which feature more than nine acres of plants, flowers, waterfalls, streams, and fish, a thrilling upscale water attraction, a wide variety of dining options and soothing spa treatments.

Keeping kids of all ages entertained, this fall’s Goblins & Giggles itinerary of activities and events feature a wide array of family-friendly activations including:

Kids can learn, imagine, discover, and explore the spookier side of nature by searching throughout the atriums to find hidden pumpkins to reveal frightfully fun facts about the local flora and fauna during the brand-new Adventure Kids: Spook-tacular Scavenger Hunt.

The all-new Adventure Kids: A Spooky Celebration live interactive show features the Adventure Kids as they explore all the planet has to offer in this frightfully fun educational journey.

Kids can visit and take pictures with the most famous fall pumpkin of all, during the SpookleyTM Meet & Greet featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

The whole family will love the Trick or Treat Expedition where they will enjoy spooky decorations as they venture through the resort’s gardens for sweet treats to add to their confection collection.

Kids can visit the Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse to let their inner artist come to life while creating delightful, seasonally inspired crafts.

Ride at your own risk or reward as you never know what trick or treat will be around the bend as you travel down a scenic river winding through Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 4.5-acre Delta Atrium on the Ghouls Night Out Riverboat Ride.

During the Fall Delta Riverboat Ride guests travel down the Delta River while a flatboat guide shares facts about the resort’s plants and fish.

Overnight guests can put on their pajamas and join Morgana, the Witch, and Grimm, the Goblin for in-room Bedtime Stories that will teach guests how Spookley the Square Pumpkin proved that being different can save the day.

Guests can also enjoy other themed activities including spooky animal encounters, light and fountain shows, a Boo-tanical Garden Tour, and scary selfie spots. Additionally, those interested in relaxation and rejuvenation can visit Relâche Spa to unwind with Autumn Indulgence treatments including pedicures, manicures, massages, and facials incorporating cinnamon apple aromas.

More excitement and thrills await at Gaylord Opryland’s aquatic adventure, SoundWaves. The upscale attraction fuses music and water to create a modern-day-oasis featuring lazy and rapid rivers, a family mega-raft ride, four thrilling tube and body slides, a multi-level play structure and toddler water play area, a FlowRider® Double, and an adults-only pool and bar. Additionally, the water attraction features an arcade with virtual reality games, a rock-climbing wall, game tables and more. The only guaranteed way to visit SoundWaves is by booking an exclusive Goblins & Giggles + SoundWaves package including wristbands or the SoundWaves Experience Package. Seasonal specials and Tennessee resident package rates are available. Learn more at www.SoundWavesGO.com.

In celebration of the season, the resort is offering a special Goblins & Giggles package starting at $469 for a family of four. The package includes a one-night stay, two Adventure Kids: Spook-tacular Scavenger Hunt booklets, and two crafts at the Adventure Kid’s Clubhouse. Guests can also book the Goblins & Giggles + SoundWaves package starting at $619 for a family of four which includes access to the resort’s upscale water attraction, two Adventure Kids: Spook-tacular Scavenger Hunt booklets, and two crafts at the Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse. Package prices are subject to tax, resort fee and parking.

For more information about Gaylord Opryland Resort or to book an overnight stay, room package or event tickets, visit www.GaylordOpryland.com.