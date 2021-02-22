Opryland Resort Offers Spring Family Getaway Specials

Gaylord Opryland invites guests to Spring It On with an itinerary of family-friendly events and activities to welcome the spring season. As a Spring Break Getaway with Easter events and Once Upon a Spring programming, activities, and a live show, the resort will provide the perfect springtime retreat from March 12 through May 16, 2021.

While staying at the resort, families can splash and swim at SoundWaves, the resort’s upscale water attraction. Guests can also participate in many free activities, including a Hop-Along Dance Party, animal encounters, fountain shows, floral resort décor, movie showings and more. Additional Easter activities will take place from March 12 through April 4. Packages including a flatboat ride, scavenger hunt and cookie decorating are on sale now at www.GaylordOpryland.com.

Once Upon a Spring events include:

With bursts of color and flashes of magic, Mother Goose herself paints to life some of your storybook favorites at the Paint Me A Fairytale interactive storytelling adventure, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and The Beanstalk and The Princess and The Pea.

interactive storytelling adventure, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and The Beanstalk and The Princess and The Pea. Spring-A-Long Scavenger Hunt where kids and adults become real-life explorers as they navigate the resort for clues to earn a special prize.

where kids and adults become real-life explorers as they navigate the resort for clues to earn a special prize. Decorate sweet treats at Sunshine and Sprinkles Cookie Decorating.

The Delta Boat EGG-stra Fun theme indoor cruise is not your traditional egg hunt! (Thursdays-Sundays,

March 12 – April 4 only)

theme indoor cruise is not your traditional egg hunt! (Thursdays-Sundays, March 12 – April 4 only) Meet and Greet the Easter Bunny for a socially-distanced photo to capture the memorable moment. Photo packages by DEI are available. (Thursdays-Sundays, March 12 – April 4 only)

for a socially-distanced photo to capture the memorable moment. Photo packages by DEI are available. (Thursdays-Sundays, March 12 – April 4 only) During a scenic Spring Riverboat Ride inside the 4.5-acre Delta atrium, learn about the resort’s incredible plant and fish life.

inside the 4.5-acre Delta atrium, learn about the resort’s incredible plant and fish life. Let your inner kid blossom with games and trivia at the Spring Family Fun Zone .

. Unwind at Color Between the Wines with colored pencils, coloring pages and wines from our featured cellar.

with colored pencils, coloring pages and wines from our featured cellar. Hear the Story Behind the Song from talented Nashville songwriters.

from talented Nashville songwriters. Set sail aboard the mighty General Jackson Showboat for a midday lunch or evening dinner show, both including a live Broadway-style stage show

for a midday lunch or evening dinner show, both including a live Broadway-style stage show Mother’s Day Brunch and other dining and cocktails offerings accenting the flavors of the season.

and accenting the flavors of the season. Spring-themed treatments at Relâche Spa.

Stroll the resort on a guided Green Leaf Tour to learn about our atrium’s unique species of plants.

to learn about our atrium’s unique species of plants. The Bass-ment arcade with VR games, game tables, and a rock-climbing wall.

Free activities include:

Move, shake, dance, and celebrate at a socially-distanced Hop-Along Dance Party .

. Hydrobeats Delta Atrium Fountain Show.

Bedtime Bunny Tales from the comfort of your guest room.

from the comfort of your guest room. Vibrant floral displays and décor throughout the resort.

The Wildlife Rescue Experience presented by bubly™ guides guests throughout the resort to track down endangered species and help ensure that they are monitored for their protection. The free adventure highlights indigenous animals from Tennessee and, with the magic of augmented reality, brings them to life before the participants’ eyes.

guides guests throughout the resort to track down endangered species and help ensure that they are monitored for their protection. The free adventure highlights indigenous animals from Tennessee and, with the magic of augmented reality, brings them to life before the participants’ eyes. Popular attractions at Pinetop outdoor village will remain available Thursday-Sunday, now through March 21 including live performances, tubing , ice skating, ice bumper cars, and snacks from Auntie Anne’s

outdoor village will remain available Thursday-Sunday, now through March 21 including and Plus movie showings, Bloomin’ Buddies Animal Encounters, selfie spots and self-guided hotel tours.

Perfect for spring break, a romantic night away, or a family staycation, the resort is offering a Spring Into Fun Getaway Package starting at $259 for a family of four including one-night accommodations, four flatboat cruise tickets, two scavenger hunt books, and two cookie decorating kits. Packages are on sale now, and individual tickets for select spring activities will go on sale on February 22.

Also available is an escape to SoundWaves, the resort’s upscale modern oasis. SoundWaves Experience Packages include a one-night stay plus guaranteed admission to enjoy the 84-degree, indoor water attractions; families can add Once Upon A Spring activities to complete their getaway. Seasonal specials and Tennessee resident package rates are available. Learn more at www.SoundWavesGO.com.