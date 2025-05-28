Opry Mills Expanding with Eight New Stores

With summer upon us, Opry Mills has added more stores to shop this season, including four first-to-market offerings, such as Marc Jacobs, Sbarro Pizza, Pono, and JD Sports.

Now Open

Marc Jacobs (Only Outlet in Tennessee): Discover the latest in luxury fashion at Marc Jacobs, offering a curated collection of high-end clothing, accessories, and footwear.

PUMA (Relocation): This German-founded company designs athletic and casual footwear apparel and accessories perfect for workouts and everyday wear.

Perfumania: As one of America’s largest fragrance retailers, Perfumania specializes in genuine designer fragrances and accessories for men and women.

Sbarro Pizza (Only location in Nashville): Enjoy New York-style pizza featuring fresh, hand-stretched dough, San Marzano-style tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese and tasty meat and veggie toppings.

Yankee Candle (Relocation): Immerse yourself in a world of premium candles with a wide range of seasonal and specialty scents and fragrances made with paraffin wax and natural soy-wax blends.

P.F. Chang’s: Relax and enjoy Chinese-American favorites made fresh to order, with something on the menu for everyone.

Tennessee Shine Company: Browse local spirits, unique merchandise, and enjoy the unparalleled taste of Tennessee tradition.

Gregory’s Coffee (First location in Tennessee): Offering fresh-brewed coffee, fresh-baked pastries, custom latte art, and world-class service.

Coming Soon Summer 2025

Pono (First-to-Market Tennessee): Based in NYC and Prague, Pono is bringing unique styles to Nashville through texture, color and the silhouette of fashion across apparel, toys, stationary, bags, beauty and more.

JD Sports (First-To-Market Nashville): As a leading retailer of fashionable sportswear and sneakers, JD Sports stocks a variety of recognized brands such as Nike, adidas, Jordan and New Balance in store for shoppers to find their favorite brands all in one place.

Currito: Focused on serving fresh, global-inspired ingredients, Currito helps you satisfy your cravings with customized bowls, salads, wraps, smoothies and shakes.

