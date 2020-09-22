Opry Mills to be Closed on Thanksgiving

Simon Properties, owner of Opry Mills, announced it will close all of its properties on Thanksgiving Day.

In a release, David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, states, “In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones.”

Simon Properties will be open on Black Friday. More information, including individual properties hours of operation, can be found by clicking here.

Early, CBL Properties which owns CoolSprings Galleria announced it would also close on Thanksgiving Day.

