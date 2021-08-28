Opry Mills Announces Youth Supervision Program

Opry Mills announced the implementation of a youth supervision program that will begin on September 10. Under the new policy, all visitors under 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Opry Mills is committed to providing a pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment for all guests. The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family-friendly shopping environment. We are establishing a Youth Supervision Policy as an enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community,” they said in a statement.

Opry Mills Mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. The property is managed by Simon Property with over 200 stores including; Polo Ralph Lauren, Sephora, Nike Factory Store, H&M, Forever 21, kate spade, Coach, Vera Bradley Outlet, Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, and more.