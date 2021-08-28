Opry Mills Announces Youth Supervision Program

Opry Mills announced the implementation of a youth supervision program that will begin on September 10. Under the new policy, all visitors under 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
“Opry Mills is committed to providing a pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment for all guests. The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family-friendly shopping environment. We are establishing a Youth Supervision Policy as an enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community,” they said in a statement.
Opry Mills Mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. The property is managed by Simon Property with over 200 stores including; Polo Ralph Lauren, Sephora, Nike Factory Store, H&M, Forever 21, kate spade, Coach, Vera Bradley Outlet, Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, and more.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.