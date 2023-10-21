Opry Mills Announces New Stores

As the largest outlet shopping destination in Tennessee, Opry Mills has expanded its incredible lineup of 200+ big name and outlet offerings with 12 new brands, recently opened or coming soon, including Tory Burch, The North Face, P.F. Chang’s and T.J. Maxx.

In addition, eight of these new retailers are first to Nashville and exclusive to Opry Mills including Tory Burch and The North Face. These sought-after additions further solidify Opry Mills as the leading premium shopping destination where visitors will find everything they need from retail shopping and delicious dining to engaging entertainment experiences.

“Opry Mills is thrilled to have iconic brands like Tory Burch, The North Face and P.F. Chang’s join our robust retail, entertainment and dining line-up,” says Jad Murphy, General Manager, Opry Mills. “We know there is a strong demand among consumers for notable brands, and Opry Mills is committed to providing an elevated and memorable experience while further enhancing the center as the Nashville shopping destination of choice for both local residents and visitors from out of town.”

First-To-Market in Nashville

Tory Burch (opening spring 2024): Tory Burch is an American lifestyle brand that embodies the personal style and sensibility of its Chairman, CEO and Designer, Tory Burch.

The North Face (opening spring 2024): A leader in outdoor performance clothing and gear for over 40 years.

Komma Tea (coming soon): On-the-go shoppers can now grab a quick bubble tea and sweet Kommacaron treat at Komma Tea’s first location in Nashville.

Lionel (now open) Perfect for train and racing car enthusiasts.

Cotton On (now open): This Australian brand is known for its winning combination of men and women’s fashion.

Perry Ellis (now open): As the only Perry Ellis outlet in Tennessee, this leading international fashion manufacturer designs a variety of affordable male styles and suits.

Great Big Game Show (now open): The Escape Game, opened its first live game show concept, allowing Nashville residents and visitors to be the first to experience and participate in a real, live-action game show full of trivia, chance and prop challenges.

Molly’s Cupcakes (now open): Award-winning bakery, Molly’s Cupcakes serves delicious, filled-center cupcakes and brownies in a variety of flavors.

Additional Noteworthy Openings

P.F. Chang’s (spring 2024): P.F. Chang’s China Bistro is an American-based, casual dining restaurant chain, officially expanding the Opry Mills’ restaurant list to 13 full-scale seating dining options.

Olive Garden (now open) Olive Garden’s mouthwatering Italian dishes are closer to Nashville Proper with a new location at Opry Mills.

T.J. Maxx (now open): Opry Mills now offers a variety of home fashion, decor and giftware options with the addition of its new anchor retailer, T.J. Maxx.

Pandora (now open): Pandora offers hand-finished and contemporary jewelry designs made from high-quality materials.