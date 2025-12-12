Opry Mills Announces Loyalty Program

Holiday shoppers have a new way to be rewarded with cash back, points and perks when they shop at Opry Mills. Simon+TM is a new loyalty program from Simon® that rewards both in-store and online shoppers, as they get ready for the holiday season and beyond.

From the moment they sign up at ShopSimon.comTM – the mall that never closes – Simon+ members will unlock perks and discounts. Members can get cash back and accumulate points through qualifying in-store and online purchases. Points can be redeemed for retailer-targeted rewards or ShopSimon credit.

Hundreds of retailers nationwide are already participating in Simon+, including 80 offers at Opry Mills. Examples include:

Converse – $30 off a purchase of $100 or more

Kate Spade – 10% off your purchase of $150 or more

Lucky Brand – 15% off total purchase

