Opry Entertainment Unveils Holiday Experiences Across Nashville

Opry Entertainment Group is kicking off the 2025 holiday season with a packed lineup full of live music, family traditions and festive experiences across Music City. From visits with Santa on Nashville’s most iconic stages to unforgettable holiday concerts, there’s something for everyone this season at the Grand Ole Opry House , the historic Ryman Auditorium and the new entertainment complex Category 10:

Opry 100th Anniversary Show – Nov. 28

Grand Ole Opry House (600 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214)

A special one-night celebration honoring a century of Opry history exactly 100 years since the debut of the Grand Ole Opry. A night of storytelling and legendary performances from more than 20 Opry members is not to be missed!

Opry Country Christmas – Nov. 30 – Dec. 23

Grand Ole Opry House (600 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214)

This signature seasonal run at the Grand Ole Opry House will feature special guest stars, surprise collaborations and classic holiday songs performed live in the famous Opry Circle. Each show promises a unique, can’t-miss lineup for country fans seeking holiday magic.

Santa at the Opry – Nov. 30

Grand Ole Opry House (600 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214)

Kick off the season with an exclusive backstage tour of the Grand Ole Opry House starting at 9 a.m., followed by photos with Santa, a festive memory for families and fans alike. Consider making it a full day at the Opry and stay for the debut evening of Opry Country Christmas!

Santa at the Ryman – Dec. 6

Ryman Auditorium (116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219)

Visitors can enjoy a self-guided holiday tour of the landmark venue beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a special photo opp with Santa on the historic Ryman stage. In addition to Santa’s visit, the venue will host a full slate of December holiday performances from artists including Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Lady A and Little Big Town. A complete schedule of Ryman holiday shows is available at Ryman.com/holidays.

The Wizards of Winter – Dec. 8

Category 10 (120 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201)

Category 10 presents the symphonic rock holiday sensation Wizards of Winter with an orchestral-meets-rock celebration of the season for fans seeking a high-energy holiday concert.

For the latest details on shows, tour options and holiday offers, visit Opry.com, Ryman.com and Category10.com.

