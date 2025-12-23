Opry Entertainment Group Unveils Star-Studded New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Nashville Venues

Opry Entertainment Group is ringing in 2026 with an unforgettable lineup of New Year’s Eve events across Nashville’s most iconic venues. From high-energy parties to legendary live performances, music fans and party-goers alike can celebrate in style at Ole Red Nashville, Category 10, and the Ryman Auditorium :

Ole Red, New Year – Dec. 31

Ole Red Nashville (300 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201)

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Kick off 2026 at Ole Red Nashville with live performances from some of the venue’s hottest artists, a DJ set on the rooftop and Southern-style, scratch-made food and drinks.

VIP Options: Ole Red’s “Skip the Line” pass includes guaranteed entry until 11:00 p.m. with access to all floors.

CBS New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Watch Party – Dec. 31

Category 10 (120 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201)

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Join Category 10 for the official New Year’s Eve Live: Big Bash watch party, broadcasting nationwide from Music City on CBS. Fans can enjoy performances from country icons Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King, along with special appearances by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack, all streamed live on the big screen inside Hurricane Hall.

VIP Options: The event is open to the public with no cover charge. Category 10’s “Guarnteed Entry” until 7:30 p.m. passes are available for purchase.

New Year’s at Ryman Auditorium – Dec. 30 – 31

Ryman Auditorium (116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219)

As part of Ryman’s year-end holiday programming, fans can enjoy Old Crow Medicine Show on Dec. 30 and 31, making the iconic Mother Church a centerpiece of their New Year’s Eve weekend. Tickets to both shows can be purchased at https://www.ryman.com/events.

For tickets, full schedules, and more details on New Year’s Eve events, visit Olered.com, Category10.com, and Ryman.com.

