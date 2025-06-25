Opry 100 Continues with Shows Honoring Porter Wagoner and Minnie Pearl

As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry, presented by Humana, continues the next in a series of “Opry 100 Honors” shows for August, September and October. The special series of Opry 100 Honors shows, sponsored by Dan Post, pay tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry’s first century.

The series kicked off in May honoring Loretta Lynn (May 13), followed by a tribute to Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash on June 18, featuring performances by John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash, Carlene Carter, The Tennessee Four (including Johnny Cash’s grandson Thomas Gabriel on vocals), The War and Treaty and Opry members Lainey Wilson and Charlie McCoy. Next month is the previously announced “Opry 100 Honors Charlie Daniels” (July 8).

Highlights from “Opry 100 Honors Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash” show will air on OPRY LIVE on August 9. Additionally, highlights from the series debut of “Opry 100 Honors Loretta Lynn” will air on OPRY LIVE on July 19. OPRY LIVE can be seen each Saturday night at 8 p.m. CT on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, streaming free on Circle Country (available on Roku, Peacock, Tubi, Fubo, Xumo, Samsung, and more).

“Opry 100 Honors Charlie Daniels” (July 8) – previously announced –

● Performances by Opry members Trace Adkins, Jamey Johnson, Eddie Montgomery and Chris Young, plus Gretchen Wilson, The Travelin’ McCourys and more.

“Opry 100 Honors Porter Wagoner” (August 12)

Performances by Opry members Marty Stuart, The Isaacs, Mandy Barnett, and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, plus Rhett Akins, Gordon Mote and more.

“Opry 100 Honors Bill Monroe” (September 16)

Performances by Opry members Ricky Skaggs, Del McCoury Band and more.

“Opry 100 Honors Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff” (October 18)

Performances by Opry members Vince Gill, Bill Anderson, Old Crow Medicine Show and more.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which has supported country music professionals in times of need for over 60 years. The fund provides financial assistance for medical bills, emergencies and other hardships faced by those in the industry. Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold for “Opry 100 Honors” will go directly to the fund.

For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

