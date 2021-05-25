Opportunities for Input Continue with Fostering Healthy Solutions

Williamson County Schools families and community members have additional opportunities to participate in Listen and Learn sessions with Fostering Healthy Solutions (FHS). These sessions are for participants to provide feedback. It is not a question and answer session with the Fosters.

FHS is a consulting firm hired by the Williamson County School Board to help the district provide a safe learning environment for all students by creating a culture strategy plan. During the Listen and Learn sessions, FHS will be gathering feedback about the district. This is the second round of sessions in the series.

Attendees must register beforehand, and each session is limited to the first 100 people who register. The sessions will be open forums with comments that will be limited to two minutes each.

Each virtual Listen and Learn session will be one hour long and cover the following questions:

What changes would you like to see implemented for students and why?

What changes would you like to see implemented for WCS?

Dates and times for the remaining Listen and Learn sessions are listed below. Registration links for the June meetings will be available in InFocus on Tuesday, June 1.

Friday, June 4 – 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 – 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 5 – 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.