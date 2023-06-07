Ophelia’s Pizza Bar Set to Open Mid-June in Downtown Nashville

The 5th Street Group, the rapidly expanding hospitality team behind downtown Nashville hotspot Church and Union, is proud to introduce their second concept on 4th Avenue, Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar. This new addition to downtown dining will offer an intimate, old-school Italian experience with contemporary touches throughout the restaurant’s menu and design.

The new pizza restaurant and bar is located at 401 Church St. Suite 100, taking a prime real estate space at the foot of the iconic L&C Tower and boasts an inviting open-air patio with seating for over 50 guests. The patio, embellished with classic white umbrellas, lush greenery, and bustling views of downtown, provides a private outdoor dining experience that is a first-of-its-kind on 4th Avenue.

In addition to the patio, the 3,383 sq. foot restaurant will seat 60 guests inside, and feature a 10-person bar highlighting a robust old world wine list and classic cocktails. The romantic interior features a gallery-wall with over 600 hand-selected art pieces. Several photographs have been rehomed from co-owner Patrick Whalen’s first bar, The Basement in 2006. Photos of team members’ European vacations and antique photos taken by Whalen’s grandfather envelop the walls. Tiffany-style ceiling pendants and cognac-colored leather banquettes create a sense of sophisticated relaxation, while a sprawling map of Rome lines the back wall.

“When we started working on the concept behind Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar, we were really inspired by the classic Shakespearean tragedy, Hamlet,” says Patrick Whalen, co-owner of the 5th Street Group. “ We wanted to reimagine European dining traditions and bring it to downtown Nashville’s dynamic atmosphere.”

Guests can expect an American-Italian-inspired dinner menu from The 5th Street Group Chef Partners, two-time Top Chef Alumni Jamie Lynch and Executive Chef, Adam Hodgson. Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar is slated to open to the public mid-June beginning with dinner service available Tuesday to Sunday from 5PM-10PM. The menu will feature hearty antipastos including an imported SALUMI E FROMAGGIO selection, homemade Neapolitan-style pizzas with enhancement options such as freshly shaved truffle and “Nashville hot” – ghost pepper salt and hot honey. Craveable classic American-Italian entrees include a Lasagne Bolognese and decadent dessert selections from the in-house pastry team. No ingredients were spared in the menu creation, Chef Lynch and Hodgson will be importing their flour, olive oil, cheese and charcuterie straight from Italy accompanied by some local spotlights such as Gifford Bacon and local honey sourced from Strange Honey Farm.

“Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar is a celebration of Italian cuisine. We have created a menu that caters to locals and visitors who are seeking a dining experience that combines the city’s character with playful and classic flavors,” said Chef Partner Jamie Lynch. “Our dishes are fresh takes on traditional favorites, and we’re thrilled to bring another really great dining option to 4th Avenue in downtown Nashville.”

Following dinner service each Friday and Saturday, the indoor and outdoor spaces will transform into a true downtown experience. Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar will launch The After Dinner Party, kicking off at 10:30PM and lasting until 3AM. Ophelia’s Late Night will offer VIP cocktail service where VIP’s can leave with a “happy ending”, two late-night to go pizzas! The “happy ending” is available for purchase to all guests from 1-3AM.

Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar marks the 5th Street Group’s 6th restaurant opening and expands the management groups’ portfolio, which includes restaurants in Charleston, Charlotte and coming soon to Miami and Denver.