Operation Song to Host Songwriters Night, Telling the Stories of Our Military Community Through Song

Operation Song, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that pairs accomplished Nashville songwriters with the military community to help them tell their stories through song, announced its Evening with Operation Song event at the Richland Country Club in Nashville on June 14, 2022. Hosted by Storme Warren of SiriusXM’s, The Highway, the live concert features legendary songwriters Brett James, Jim Collins, and Bob DiPiero.

“We’re beyond proud to connect these storied songwriters with our veterans, active military and their family members to bring healing through music,” said Bob Regan, founder of Operation Song.

Showcasing Operation Song’s mission to support the military community will be an Afghanistan citizen, Massoud Rezai. Masoud fearlessly worked alongside the US as an Afghanistan interpreter with 5th Special Forces Group to help fight the Taliban for many years. Massoud’s story of selfless service and bravery in support of our great nation is truly one you will not want to miss! Being introduced for the first time at the event will be Massoud’s song, “Anything it Takes”, which he cowrote with hit songwriter, Jason Sever.

To hear Massoud’s story and meet this Afghan/American Hero, join us on June 14th at the Richland Country Club for a night of great music and patriotism! Tickets can be purchased for $100 each on Operation Song’s Eventbrite page. Net proceeds from the event go directly to Operation Song’s programs and services for veterans, active-duty military, and their families.