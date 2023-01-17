Opening of Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill is Delayed

Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill looks close to opening; however, not yet.

In a social media post for the new restaurant, they stated, “Due to unforeseen construction delays, our legendary opening has been moved. Texas Roadhouse is excited to open our new location in Spring hill, TN in the coming month. Please keep posted for our Grand Opening announcement coming soon.”

We have reached out to ask for an open date but haven’t heard back yet. Keep checking here for the latest updates.

Kent Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. Since then, the company has grown to more than 520 locations and ten foreign countries. They are famous for our Hand- Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Made-From-Scratch Sides, and Fresh-Baked Bread.