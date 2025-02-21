Opening Night for Centennial High, Grassland Middle and Thompson’s Station Middle

The opening night for the spring performances at Centennial High, Grassland Middle and Thompson’s Station Middle is fast approaching.

Centennial High School

The Centennial High theater department presents The Wizard of Oz beginning February 27.

Follow Dorothy over the rainbow as she journeys down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City to find the Wizard of Oz and return home.

Tickets are available online for $12. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m.

Grassland Middle School

Join the thrilling adventure of Grassland Middle’s newest show, Heist Quest, beginning February 28.

The job seems simple when the kingdom’s second most notorious thief is hired to kidnap the princess. However, they didn’t expect to face an ominous forest and magical creatures. A team will help the thief conquer many enemies. Add a pet chicken and a gorgon, and anything can happen!

Tickets are available online for $8 for adults and $5 for students. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Grassland Middle is located at 2390 Hillsboro Rd in Franklin.

Friday, February 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m.

Thompson’s Station Middle School

Go under the sea as Thompson’s Station Middle theater department presents The Little Mermaid beginning February 28.

Join Ariel as she bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs in pursuit of the human Prince Eric. When the bargain goes south, Ariel needs the help of her friends Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle to make everything right.

Tickets are available online for $10. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Thompson’s Station Middle is located at 2638 Clayton Arnold Rd in Thompson’s Station.

Friday, February 28 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 at 4 p.m.

