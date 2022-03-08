Opening Day Club Level Cookout Returns to First Horizon Park

All-You-Can-Eat-And-Drink Cookout is Exclusive to Opening Day
The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the 2022 Opening Day Club Level Cookout for Tuesday, April 5 when the Sounds host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.
The all-you-can-eat-and-drink cookout starts at $75 per person and includes:
- One (1) Club Level ticket.
- Choice of a fully padded seat and seat back (sections 208-210) or padded seat (sections 201-207 and 211-216).
- All-you-can-eat picnic including hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chips, cookies, etc. on the Budweiser Deck.
- Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer.
- Soda, water and tea.
- Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.
The all-you-can-eat food service begins when gates open at 5:30 p.m. and will last for two hours. The Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer will be available until last call.