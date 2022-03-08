Opening Day Club Level Cookout Returns to First Horizon Park

All-You-Can-Eat-And-Drink Cookout is Exclusive to Opening Day

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the 2022 Opening Day Club Level Cookout for Tuesday, April 5 when the Sounds host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

The all-you-can-eat-and-drink cookout starts at $75 per person and includes:

One (1) Club Level ticket.

Choice of a fully padded seat and seat back (sections 208-210) or padded seat (sections 201-207 and 211-216).

All-you-can-eat picnic including hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chips, cookies, etc. on the Budweiser Deck.

Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer.

Soda, water and tea.

Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

The all-you-can-eat food service begins when gates open at 5:30 p.m. and will last for two hours. The Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer will be available until last call.