Opening Date Announced for Garth Brooks’ Nashville Bar

In April 2022, Garth Brooks announced he was opening a honky tonk bar on Broadway. Named Friends in Low Places, fans have been waiting patiently for it to open.

The wait is over! Friends in Low Places, located at 411 Broadway, will open its doors on Black Friday, November 24th.

Brooks will celebrate the opening with a concert, a continuation of his Dive Bar concert series that he started in 2019. You can win tickets to the concert by listening to The BIG 615 on TuneIn.

No guest performances have been announced for the event.

Brooks will join other celebrity bars on Broadway – Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton. Two other bars slated to open include Eric Church’s Chiefs and Luke Combs bar on Second Avenue.