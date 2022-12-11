Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List

OpenTable revealed diners’ most beloved spots to grab a meal with the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022 , curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews.

OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more ‘treat yourself’ moments.

Compared to last year, weekday dining saw a major boost in seated diners, with the biggest increase on Mondays (+27%) and Tuesdays (+26%). Diners are also dining out earlier, too: compared to pre-pandemic, dining between 4:00 – 4:59 p.m. saw the largest increase at 27% – suggesting diners are eager to get a head start on their evenings.

OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022 , culled from over 13 million verified reviews, meaning only those who book via OpenTable and dine can leave reviews, represents diner’s most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.

This year, California dominates the list with 21 restaurants across Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, and more. Illinois is runner up with 17 restaurants, all of which are in Chicago – the city with the largest number of restaurants on this year’s Top 100 list. Next up: Florida and Nevada are tied at 10 restaurants each – in Florida, cities with Top 100 restaurants include Naples, Tampa, Bal Harbour, Fort Lauderdale and more, and in Nevada – all 10 are located in Las Vegas. There are twos spot in Nashville- Sixty Vines located at Fifth and Broadway and The Hampton Social, located at 201 1st Ave S. The other restaurant in Tennessee is Coastal Fish Company in Memphis.