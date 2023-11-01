Open Pandora’s Box at Spring Station Middle

October 31, 2023 – What happens when fairy tales are let loose in New York City? Find out at Spring Station Middle’s performance of Once Upon a Pandora’s Box.

In their New York City apartment, Tabitha and her brother Louis discover and open a box, allowing eight imprisoned fairy tale villains to escape. After causing chaos in the apartment, the villains learn that writing in Tabitha’s notebook will give them control over other fictional characters. Will Tabitha harness the power of her storytelling, or will the villains run wild in New York?

Tickets are available online and cost $8 per person. The dates and times of the shows are listed below. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.

Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

