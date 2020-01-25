This Franklin home is perfect for any family. With tons of space for family and entertaining, close proximity to parks and historic downtown Franklin and zoned for great Williamson County Schools, this is a must see!

Home Details:

2172 Hartland Rd

5 Bedrooms

6.5 Bathrooms

6,745 square feet

Listed for $1,250,000

Zoned for: Walnut Grove Elementary, Grassland Middle and Franklin High School

Minutes from downtown Franklin, CoolSprings Galleria and many parks

Family-friendly neighborhood

Contact: Susan Gregory, PARKS Real Estate, 615-207-5600

Don’t Miss the Open House Sunday, Jan 26th, 2pm-4pm

Formal Rooms

Living Room

brick surround gas fireplace

crown molding

double door entry

vaulted ceiling

rubbed bronze chandelier

Dining Room

overlooks front yard

chair rail and wainscot paneling

trey ceiling with crown molding

candelabra-style chandelier

recessed lighting

connecting butler pantry with walk-in pantry

Family Room

open floor plan with kitchen and breakfast room

stone gas fireplace with cedar mantle

oil rubbed bronze light fixture

recessed lighting

built-in bookcases

access to covered deck

Kitchen

granite counters

travertine backsplash

oversized island with bar overhang

under cabinet lighting

glazed cabinetry

soft-close drawers

trash pull-out

stainless steel appliances including six-burner glass stovetop, double ovens, microwave drawer, and dishwasher. Refrigerator negotiable.

Master Suite

main level

patina chandelier

large windows

hardwood flooring

dual walk-in closets

master bath with tile flooring, granite counters, walk-in shower, and free-standing soaking tub

Main Level Guest Suite

Hardwood Flooring

crown Molding

trey ceiling with ceiling fan

sizeable 8×4 Walk-in closet

private bath with tile flooring, granite counter, and walk-in shower

Additional Bedrooms

Bedrooms 3 & 4

plush carpeting

crown molding

ceiling fan

private bath with granite top vanity and tub/shower combo

sizeable walk-in closets

Bedroom 5

vaulted trey ceiling

ceiling fan

sculpted carpet

7×5 walk-in closet

access to full bath

Upper-Level Bonus Room

plush carpet

vaulted ceiling

ceiling fan

walk-in closet with pet door and attic storage

upper level laundry

Basement Bonus

110″ screen and projector

trey ceiling

recessed lighting

sculpted carpet

full wet bar with wine cooler and granite counter

adjacent bathroom with tub/shower combo

Other Features

home office

exercise room

unfinished storage

additional attic storage

3-car garage

mud room

main level and upper level laundry rooms

covered deck with wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan, lighting, and railing

Covered patio/ Back Yard with stone gas fireplace and tv outlet

full yard irrigation

safe room

For more information on the community and house or to schedule a viewing, contact Susan Gregory of Parks Realty at (615) 207-5600.