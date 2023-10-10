Online Wedding Resources

When planning your wedding, there are many things to consider, and it can become a stressful process trying to remember everything. A wedding planner can help you stay organized, but they can be expensive, or maybe you like to plan things out yourself. Scouring the internet, you can find plenty of online resources to help you stay organized and keep track of everything you need for your wedding, but it can take time to find the right tool for your needs.

You can check one thing off your wedding list because we’ve compiled a list of some of the best online wedding tools and how they can help you, taking some of that stress off your plate!

Zola

One of the top wedding websites is Zola, and for good reason! They offer wedding checklists, a budget tracker, a way to keep track of RSVPs, a team of experts to offer advice, a contact collector to get any information you may need from your guests, and a countdown you can add to your phone so you can amp up your excitement as you get closer to your big day! They can also match you with local vendors according to your style.

In addition, they can also help you build a custom wedding website where people can RSVP, learn about you and your wedding party, and find your registry. You can even customize your save-the-dates and invitation to match your website.

Pinterest

This may seem like an obvious one, but Pinterest can be more helpful than you may think. Many people will start pinning wedding inspiration before they even get engaged. Once you are ready to start planning, it’s the perfect time to create a new board, sort through your old pins, and figure out which ideas you want to incorporate into your wedding. Having one board for your actual wedding can be the perfect inspiration to show a wedding planner or any vendors you may use so they know what you’re looking for.

Wedding Planning Timeline

While some of the specifics can wait until closer to the actual wedding, there are some things that you need to get started on months before. Wedsites has a timeline of things you need to consider and when they need to be at the top of your mind. You should plan out your budget and figure out your date about a year out, send save the dates and start dress shopping about eight months out, and create your wedding website and book your cake baker about six months out. The timeline can help you stay on track so you don’t get too stressed as your wedding day nears.

Pantone Studio

Your wedding colors will define the whole day and set the tone for everything else. Finding the perfect set of colors that go together and fit the season is important. Maybe you know one color you want to use, but you want to find a complementary color to go with it. Maybe you want to find a color to fit the season. Pantone Studio allows you to find complementary color palettes to find the perfect set of colors for your special day.

Etsy

From decor to apparel, Etsy has unique items that are all things weddings! You can find some individual, homemade items that can make your special day stand out. They have accessories to wear with your dress, bride and bridesmaid apparel perfect for your bachelorette party, and decor for your ceremony or reception. Scroll through all of the options that Etsy has to offer, as they have something for everyone!

