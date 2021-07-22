Online Shop J. Lee Boutique to Open Brick-and-Mortar Store in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
J. Lee Boutique
photo from J. Lee Boutique Facebook

J. Lee Boutique first opened last year as an online store during COVID. Now, one year later, they are opening a brick-and-mortar location in Franklin.

Opening at 128 Holiday Court, a grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, July 24th from 2 pm – 6 pm. The grand opening will also serve as their one-year birthday celebration.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Come shop, enter designer giveaways, and enjoy a snow cone from Kona Ice. Plus, adoptable dogs from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue will be making an appearance! Trendy clothes, giveaways, snow cones, cute pups… need we say more?”

J. Lee Boutique offers high-quality women’s clothing from size s-3x at a reasonable price.

In talking about the boutique, owner JoAnna Lee Corbin, says “I wanted to establish a boutique that provides fashion-forward items but also gives back. My middle name, Lee, is in honor of a foster child my grandparents had the joy of raising for the first two years of her life. My mother, the only daughter, had four brothers; Lee was the sister she always wanted! Back then in the 1970s foster parents in Alabama weren’t legally allowed to adopt the children they fostered.”

Find the latest updates on Facebook here. 

