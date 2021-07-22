Online Shop J. Lee Boutique to Open Brick-and-Mortar Store in Franklin

J. Lee Boutique first opened last year as an online store during COVID. Now, one year later, they are opening a brick-and-mortar location in Franklin.

Opening at 128 Holiday Court, a grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, July 24th from 2 pm – 6 pm. The grand opening will also serve as their one-year birthday celebration.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Come shop, enter designer giveaways, and enjoy a snow cone from Kona Ice. Plus, adoptable dogs from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue will be making an appearance! Trendy clothes, giveaways, snow cones, cute pups… need we say more?”

J. Lee Boutique offers high-quality women’s clothing from size s-3x at a reasonable price.

In talking about the boutique, owner JoAnna Lee Corbin, says “I wanted to establish a boutique that provides fashion-forward items but also gives back. My middle name, Lee, is in honor of a foster child my grandparents had the joy of raising for the first two years of her life. My mother, the only daughter, had four brothers; Lee was the sister she always wanted! Back then in the 1970s foster parents in Alabama weren’t legally allowed to adopt the children they fostered.”

