Online Retailer Pink Lily to Open Headquarters in Nashville

Online boutique Pink Lily shared on social media they are moving their headquarters to Nashville.

Owner Tori Gerbig stated,”10 years ago, I started Pink Lily from the ground up with a vision and a whole lot of passion. Today, I’m beyond thrilled to announce our next big step — we’re opening a headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.”

It continued, “This move is a huge milestone for us as we continue to grow and create new opportunities. Our Bowling Green fulfillment center isn’t going anywhere — this is just an exciting extension as we look to the future with even more room to serve you all better! Here’s to the next chapter, new beginnings and endless possibilities.”

Nashville Business Journal reported that Pink Lily’s headquarters will be located in Panattoni’s Music Row office building, which will have 15,000 square feet of office space.

Pink Lily is one of the fastest-growing online fashion retailers in America. It features a wide assortment of colorful and trend-driven women’s clothing, shoes, swimwear, and accessories. Currently, it is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Pink Lily is led by husband-and-wife co-founders Chris and Tori Gerbig who started the brand ten years ago.

