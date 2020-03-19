Due to social distancing, we aren’t attending concerts at arenas, outdoor events, or iconic venues around our city but the music hasn’t totally stopped.
Through social media, artists like John Legend, Pink, Coldplay, Luke Combs and more have been entertaining. In case you missed those performances, keep scrolling to rewatch.
Here are a few upcoming shows you can live stream.
Upcoming Concerts
Kevin Griffin with Better Than Ezra – March 19
Griffin will host a live stream from the beach on March 19. The acoustic concert will benefit Musicares with the performances to begin at 8:30 p. Find the concert here.
Luck Reunion – March 19
The Texas festival to be held in Willie Nelson’s backyard will instead stream sets beginning at 7 p, including performances by Nelson, Jewel, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff. Fans can digitally tip the artists for a donation to a charity of that performer’s choosing.
Waxahatchee – March 19
Ahead of her new album Saint Cloud’s March 27 release, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee will perform on Instagram at 9 p joined by her musician partner Kevin Morby.
Indigo Girls – March 19
The folk duo will stream performance on Facebook Live at 6 p, and taking questions from fans.
Previously Recorded Concerts to Check Out
Luke Coombs
Replay of my live video… Pumped I was able to play a couple of songs for y’all! Thankful technology allows us to connect like this and forget about everything that’s going on for a little while. Everyone stay safe and keep up with the World Health Organization (@who) for all of the latest: www.who.int (link in their bio) Songs performed: Fast Car (Tracy Chapman cover) – 1:00, When It’s Raining (unreleased original) – 6:34, When It Rains It Pours (released original) – 10:50, Hurricane (released original) – 16:30
Chris Martin of Cold Play
Chris played a mini gig at home earlier today on IG Live. @glblctzn @WHO @JohnLegend #TogetherAtHome
John Legend
Social distancing is important, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits. @Miguel, @CharliePuth – you want next? Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn globalcitizen.org/coronavirus #TogetherAtHome