Due to social distancing, we aren’t attending concerts at arenas, outdoor events, or iconic venues around our city but the music hasn’t totally stopped.

Through social media, artists like John Legend, Pink, Coldplay, Luke Combs and more have been entertaining. In case you missed those performances, keep scrolling to rewatch.

Here are a few upcoming shows you can live stream.

Upcoming Concerts

Kevin Griffin with Better Than Ezra – March 19

Griffin will host a live stream from the beach on March 19. The acoustic concert will benefit Musicares with the performances to begin at 8:30 p. Find the concert here.

Luck Reunion – March 19

The Texas festival to be held in Willie Nelson’s backyard will instead stream sets beginning at 7 p, including performances by Nelson, Jewel, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff. Fans can digitally tip the artists for a donation to a charity of that performer’s choosing.

Waxahatchee – March 19

Ahead of her new album Saint Cloud’s March 27 release, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee will perform on Instagram at 9 p joined by her musician partner Kevin Morby.

Indigo Girls – March 19

The folk duo will stream performance on Facebook Live at 6 p, and taking questions from fans.

Previously Recorded Concerts to Check Out

Luke Coombs

Chris Martin of Cold Play

John Legend J

Shenandoah