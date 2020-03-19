pink
photo from Pink Facebook

Due to social distancing, we aren’t attending concerts at arenas, outdoor events, or iconic venues around our city but the music hasn’t totally stopped.

Through social media, artists like John Legend, Pink, Coldplay, Luke Combs and more have been entertaining. In case you missed those performances, keep scrolling to rewatch.

Here are a few upcoming shows you can live stream.

Upcoming Concerts

Kevin Griffin with Better Than Ezra – March 19
Griffin will host a live stream from the beach on March 19. The acoustic concert will benefit Musicares with the performances to begin at 8:30 p. Find the concert here. 

Luck Reunion – March 19
The Texas festival to be held in Willie Nelson’s backyard will instead stream sets beginning at 7 p, including performances by Nelson, Jewel, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff. Fans can digitally tip the artists for a donation to a charity of that performer’s choosing.

Waxahatchee – March 19
Ahead of her new album Saint Cloud’s March 27 release, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee will perform on Instagram at 9 p joined by her musician partner Kevin Morby.

Indigo Girls – March 19
The folk duo will stream performance on Facebook Live at 6 p, and taking questions from fans.

Previously Recorded Concerts to Check Out

 

Luke Coombs

Chris Martin of Cold Play

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chris played a mini gig at home earlier today on IG Live. @glblctzn @WHO @JohnLegend #TogetherAtHome

A post shared by Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) on

John Legend

J

 

Shenandoah

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here