Onlife Health Honored with Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award

Brentwood, Tenn.—Onlife Health, a GuideWell Company with 23 years of experience in delivering well-being-engagement solutions, announced it has received the Fall 2020 Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® award from the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Onlife has received this award, which honors companies and organizations that recognize and celebrate quality and excellence in employee and worksite health. To be recognized as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness, companies must demonstrate that they plan, implement, and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work.

“As a wellness engagement platform serving more than 13 million members, one of our top priorities is to practice what we preach by supporting a strong culture of health that improves the well-being of everyone who works here,” said Mark McConnell, CEO at GuideWell Connect, Onlife Health and PopHealthCare. “I am so proud that, despite the multiple challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to keep our commitment to worksite health and well-being during 2020 and be recognized by the NABR for the fourth consecutive year.”

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR identified numerous best practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

The 2020 Fall National winning companies were evaluated by an assessment created and administered by SynBella, the nation’s leading wellness systems firm. Company entries are examined statistically for quantitative and qualitative data. Each survey was scored on a point system based upon criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness. They include outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation & incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture and environment.

This year, Onlife Health will be honored along with 65 other winning organizations from across the country during dual virtual Illuminate Business Summit week-long celebrations, March 15-19, 2021.

About Onlife Health

Onlife Health, a GuideWell company, brings end-to-end simplicity to population health and wellness, connecting and integrating people, technology, and benefit design through our user-friendly engagement platform, guiding members on the “next right thing to do” in their healthcare journey. Our unique approach – personalized, supported, connected – drives engagement and delivers value. With its built-in agility, the Onlife platform can be quickly and easily configured and scaled to serve any market, from commercial health insurance to Medicare Advantage and Individual (ACA) lines of business. For more information, visit onlifehealth.com.

About the Best and Brightest in Wellness® Program

The Best and Brightest in Wellness®, a program of the National Association for Business Resources, celebrates those companies that are making their businesses flourish, the lives of their employees better and the community a healthier place to live. The Best and Brightest program provides year-long education, benchmarking, assessment tools and interaction amongst the best employers. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 programs. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com for more information.