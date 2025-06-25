OneGenAway to Provide Free Groceries in Franklin

Franklin-based nonprofit OneGenAway will host a drive-thru Mobile Pantry event, providing free groceries to anyone in need.

Recipients will receive fresh produce, pantry staples and more.

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Location: Centennial High School, 5050 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN

Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and continues until food runs out (approximately 10:00 a.m.).

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m.

The event is open to anyone seeking food assistance. OneGenAway operates its Mobile Pantry almost every Saturday throughout its service area, which includes North Alabama, Middle Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle.

