OneGenAway to Offer Free Groceries at Murfreesboro Church Parking Lot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Food assistance nonprofit organization One Generation Away is returning to the Murfreesboro area to share groceries with the community — completely for free, no questions asked.

The nonprofit organization will set up its drive-thru Mobile Pantry in The Experience Community parking lot on Saturday, March 25, and will offer fresh produce, dairy, dry goods, and more to anyone who wishes to receive, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“We are so grateful to The Experience Community for allowing us to use their parking lot to gather with the community,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “If you would like to receive food, or if you would like to serve with us, all you have to do is show up — no registration required, no questions asked.”

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m. to help sort and distribute the food. Food distribution will continue until about 10 a.m. or until all the food is gone.

To learn more about OneGenAway and its food assistance resources, visit www.OneGenAway.com.

About One Generation Away:

Hope, honor, and dignity, shared through food.

One Generation Away is 510(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on wiping hunger off the face of America. Founded in 2013 , the nonprofit rescues and receives high-quality food and distributes it free-of-charge to those experiencing food insecurity in Middle Tennessee, North Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. Learn more at www.OneGenAway.com.