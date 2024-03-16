OneGenAway to Bring Mobile Food Pantry to Centennial High

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Franklin nonprofit One Generation Away is bringing its Mobile Pantry to its home base on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The food assistance organization will bring a tractor-trailer filled with food to the Centennial High School parking lot. Anyone who wishes to receive a grocery cart of food can expect a variety of fresh produce, pantry staples and more.

“We are thrilled to be serving the Franklin community once again,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “Franklin is where OneGenAway began, and it is crucial for us to continue to serve our home city as we continue to expand and grow into surrounding communities as well.”

The organization and its volunteers will begin distributing food at 9:00 a.m. and will continue until all the food has been given away, usually about 10 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 to help sort and distribute the food.

OneGenAway operates its Mobile Pantry almost every Saturday throughout its service area, which includes Middle Tennessee, North Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

For more information about OneGenAway and its food resources, visit www.OneGenAway.com.