OneGenAway Prepares to Help Feed 690,000+ Tennesseans as SNAP Freeze Looms

With more than 690,000 Tennesseans set to lose access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting November 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown, One Generation Away (OneGenAway) is mobilizing to meet a surge in food insecurity across the state. The Franklin-based nonprofit is rapidly expanding its food distributions to ensure families, seniors and veterans have access to essential groceries during this unprecedented disruption.

Since October 1, OneGenAway has been serving furloughed federal workers and local residents affected by the shutdown, in addition to operating its regular mobile food pantries that provide food to anyone in need — no questions asked. Now, the nonprofit is mobilizing on an even greater scale.

Beginning Tuesday, November 4, OneGenAway will host drive-thru food supplement pickups. Each household will receive an 18-pound box of shelf-stable food and a 10-pound box of fresh produce. No ID or registration is required. Details will be made available on onegenaway.com ahead of the first drive-thru event.

OneGenAway’s Doorstep Pantry Home Delivery Service is expanding by 316%, now covering most of Williamson County. Each week in November, the program will provide — free of charge — an 18-pound box of shelf-stable food and a 10-pound bag of fresh produce delivered directly to the doorsteps of households in need. To confirm you are within the delivery zone, enter your address at doorstep.onegenaway.com. Households must register weekly by Thursday at noon to receive that week’s delivery.

OneGenAway is also expanding its outreach through 16 additional pop-up box distributions, each serving up to 240 families, and through partnerships with organizations across the region to reach even more households in need. A current list of mobile pantries and pop-up distribution sites is available at onegenaway.com and will be updated regularly as new events are added.

Additionally, through a special partnership with OneGenAway, the Metro Nashville Police Department will distribute 200 food boxes each week at their nine substations.

“This is a critical moment for our community,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “When thousands of families suddenly lose access to the food they depend on, we can’t wait for someone else to step in. We’re doing everything we can to fill the gap because no one should have to choose between feeding their kids and paying their bills.”

OneGenAway remains in active discussions with state leaders and regional food organizations about a coordinated, large-scale food relief initiative that would extend emergency food support to families across the region as the shutdown continues.

Donations are the fastest way to make an immediate impact. Supporters are encouraged to give directly at onegenaway.com/donate. Every dollar donated is multiplied through OneGenAway’s bulk food purchasing power, reaching far more families than any single grocery trip could. Your generosity becomes hope on every table.

Volunteers are also urgently needed. OneGenAway has more than doubled its volunteer shifts to keep up with demand. Community members can sign up to help pack boxes or assist with food distributions a to onegenaway.com/volunteer.

For more information, to donate or to get involved, visit onegenaway.com and stay up to date on our latest announcements by following @OneGenAway on social media.

