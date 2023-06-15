OneGenAway Mobile Pantry Returns to Columbia State

One Generation Away is returning to Columbia State Community College (1665 Hampshire Pike) to share free groceries with the residents of Columbia and surrounding communities.

The nonprofit’s Mobile Pantry will set up in the parking lot on Saturday, June 24, to distribute fresh produce, pantry staples, baked goods, dairy products and more at the drive-thru event with anyone who would like to receive it — no questions asked.

“We love our Columbia friends, and we always look forward to coming together as a community to support one another through difficult seasons,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “Thank you to Columbia State for always being a loyal host for these events.”

The event will begin around 8:30 a.m., but folks are encouraged to line up early, as the food is first come, first served. Food distribution will conclude around 10 a.m. or when all the food has been given away.

Volunteers should arrive at 7:30 a.m. to help sort and distribute the food. No registration is required to volunteer or to receive food.

For more information about OneGenAway, visit www.OneGenAway.com.

About One Generation Away:

One Generation Away is 510(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on wiping hunger off the face of America. Founded in 2013 , the nonprofit rescues and receives high-quality food and distributes it free-of-charge to those experiencing food insecurity in Middle Tennessee, North Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. Learn more at www.OneGenAway.com.