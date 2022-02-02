OneGenAway Hires New Communications Manager

One Generation Away has brought Tori Keafer onboard as its communications manager.

Keafer recently worked as associate editor at the Williamson Herald, covering news stories throughout Williamson County for over two years. In her new role at OneGenAway, she will work with the nonprofit team and the Middle Tennessee community to share stories that illuminate the organization’s mission to wipe hunger off the face of America and bring honor and dignity to those in seasons of food insecurity.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Tori work at One Generation Away,” said executive director Chris Whitney. “I’ve known Tori for several years now, and her heart is second to none. We’re so excited for her to be on the team.”

Prior to her work as a journalist, Keafer studied journalism and digital media at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. She has a passion for fostering connection and understanding through storytelling and looks forward to pouring that passion into her work at OneGenAway.

“I am so excited to be part of the OneGenAway family,” Keafer said. “Getting to know Chris and Elaine Whitney over the last couple years has been an honor. I’ve fallen in love with their heart for the world and their vision for building relationships through service, and I can’t wait to be a part of what God has in store for this organization.”

About One Generation Away: One Generation Away is a 510(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on wiping hunger off the face of America. Founded in 2013 by Chris and Elaine Whitney, the Franklin-based nonprofit rescues and receives high-quality food and distributes it free of charge to those experiencing food insecurity in Middle Tennessee, Northern Alabama, and Northwestern Florida. Learn more at www.OneGenAway.com.