OneGenAway and Moody’s Tire & Auto Service Partner for ‘Love Your Neighbor’ Food Drive

OneGenAway is teaming up with Moody’s Tire & Auto Service throughout the month of February to help feed neighbors in need through a “Love Your Neighbor” Food Drive.

Both Moody’s locations will serve as drop-off points for non-perishable food donations, directly supporting OneGenAway’s mission to eliminate food insecurity in Middle Tennessee. As an added incentive, Moody’s is offering customers who donate two or more items a 10% discount on services (up to $100).

A family-owned business, Moody’s has been a trusted part of the community since 1944 and prioritizes giving back to local families. This food drive is just one of the many ways they continue to make a difference.

“Our neighbors are at the heart of what we do,” said Jimmy Moody, Owner of Moody’s Tire & Auto Service. “Partnering with OneGenAway isn’t just about donating food – it’s about helping our community and making a real difference.”

Donations are being accepted now through February 28, 2025, at both Moody’s Tire & Auto Service locations:

1600 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee

7101 Crossroads Boulevard, Brentwood, Tennessee

OneGenAway’s most-needed items include canned corn, canned green beans, canned chicken and tuna, mac and cheese, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce (in cans or plastic containers only), cereal (boxed or bagged), Pop-Tarts, granola bars and can openers.

To make a tax-deductible donation to OneGenAway’s relief efforts, visit onegenaway.com/donate. Every dollar donated to OneGenAway translates to five meals. To learn more about OneGenAway and its upcoming Mobile Pantry events, visit onegenaway.com.

