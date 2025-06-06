One-Year-Old Injured After Gunfire Hits Home in Spring Hill

June 6, 2025 – SHPD officers responded to a reported shooting on Friday, June 6th at 12:55 am that occurred in the 3000 block of Shandor Street in the Harvest Pointe subdivision in southwest Spring Hill. When officers arrived, they found a round that was fired from the street into a home had struck that a one-year-old child who had been sleeping inside of a home. Investigators do not believe the child was the intended target of the shooting. Paramedics transported the child to a hospital. The child was in stable condition.

Investigators believe a person was on Shandor Street when a vehicle stopped in the road next to the person. The occupants of the vehicle (described a sedan) eventually got out. For reasons that are unknown, the occupants of the vehicle and the person on the street exchanged gunfire. The people involved fired up to 15 rounds. One of those rounds hit the one-year-old child. None of the persons involved in the shooting were located during the initial investigation.

The SHPD is asking residents in Harvest Pointe to review their home camera footage between the hours of 12:30 am and 1:30 am looking for any vehicles or persons walking during those hours. Video footage can be sent to Detective Jonathan Tiller at [email protected]. If you have information related to this investigation, you can submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: SHPD

