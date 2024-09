Don’t miss the Ravenwood High choirs as they perform their fall concert, One Voice, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

At 7 p.m., the community is invited to join the group for an evening of live music, concessions and more. There is no cost to attend the concert.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. Contact RHS Director of Choirs Rose Hellmers with questions.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email