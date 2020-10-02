One Team In Command From Start to Finish in Ravenwood vs Dickson County Matchup

The Ravenwood Raptors host their fourth straight home game this week against Dickson County. Ravenwood has had a tough go of things leading into this game as they have dropped 3 straight. They look to turn things around tonight.

Ravenwood would reach the end zone first as they scored a touchdown to take the first lead 7-0. The Raptors would score again in the first to take a 14 point lead.

Later in the quarter, Ravenwood would connect on a touchdown pass to take a 21-0 lead. That would be the score at the end of one.

The second quarter would see the Raptors score two more times to increase their lead to 35. Their defense was flying around and shutting Dickson County down. They held a shutout in the first half.

The second half was more of the same. Ravenwood came out and scored a quick touchdown to go up 42-0.

With just under five minutes left in the game, Dickson County would score a touchdown to prevent the shutout for Ravenwood. The Raptors would run out most the clock after the touchdown, but did give the ball back on fumble with a minute remaining. Ultimately, it did not hurt them and the Raptors get back into the win column.

Ravenwood earned an impressive victory tonight over Dickson County. They move to 4-3 on the season.

