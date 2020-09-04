One-Sided Contest as GCA takes on King’s Academy

Grace Christian Academy hosted King’s Academy in week 3 of the Tennessee high school football season. GCA came in 2-0 after a second half comeback against Clarksville Academy last week.

In the blink of an eye, GCA was down 13 to nothing in the first quarter. King’s Academy could do no wrong in the first half. They would add to their lead what felt like every drive. The ended the first half up 34-0.

The second half was not much better. King’s Academy added 12 points in the third quarter to increase their lead to 46-0. In the fourth GCA would add a field goal to prevent the shut out, but that was about it.

GCA hot streak comes to an end as they fall to King’s Academy tonight. They are now 2-1 on the season.

