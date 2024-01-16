One Seriously Injured After Crash in Arrington

Earlier this month, Arrington Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a Motor Vehicle Crash with confirmed entrapment.

The department arrived to the scene and located two vehicles off the roadway with heavy damage. One patient was entrapped with serious injuries.

Crews began extricating the patient using the spreaders (jaws of life) and utilized a stokes basket to package the patient and remove them from the field to get them into an awaiting ambulance.

Crews also had to remove the cab of the truck the rest of the way in order to have the vehicle towed.

There were no fatalities as a result of this crash.