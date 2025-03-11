One of Three Suspects Sentenced to Life in Murder of Mya Fuller

March 11, 2025 – On Tuesday, Taiyana Tipton pled guilty to all charges in connection with the murder of Mya Fuller. The plea occurred less than one week before the trial was set to commence. Following the plea, Judge Brody Kane immediately sentenced Tipton to life in prison, with additional sentencing to occur at a later date. The plea followed a lengthy investigation.

Mya Fuller, of Murfreesboro, was found dead at 2165 Trammel Ln. in southeast Wilson County on August 6, 2022. Following an investigation by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Taiyana Tipton was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, felony murder, kidnapping, and abuse of a corpse. Three co-defendants still await trial.

This investigation was completed through multi-agency efforts and collaboration, as it spanned four counties throughout the process of building the case and arresting the defendants. The investigation revealed that Mya Fuller had been abducted from Island Vibes nightclub in Nashville, TN. After a severe assault, she was locked in the trunk of Taiyana Tipton’s car and driven to Trammel Ln. in Lebanon, Wilson County, where Tipton shot and killed her.

Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

